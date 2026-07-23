Chala Pandharisi Jaau: Maharashtra Tourism Celebrates Warkari Tradition With Cultural Extravaganza In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Tourism Department presented ‘Chala Pandharisi Jaau’ – a grand cultural production celebrating the state’s Warkari tradition, saint legacy, and religious tourism. The event was aimed at highlighting Maharashtra's spiritual heritage and positioning its centuries-old devotional traditions on the global travel map.

Staged at the iconic Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, the event offered attendees an immersive journey into the heart of Maharashtra’s devotional landscape through music, narrative storytelling, traditional dance and multimedia presentations. The production drew a packed house, with audiences filling the auditorium to capacity to experience the living ethos of the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage.

Chala Pandharisi Jaau was conceived, written and directed by acclaimed theatre personality Shrirang Godbole and moved beyond a standard concert format. Godbole wove traditional devotional music into a seamless narrative arc, guiding the audience through the spiritual philosophy of the Bhakti movement.

Renowned vocalists Hrishikesh Ranade, Prathamesh Laghate, Ketaki Bhave and Parag Pandav anchored the evening with soulful renditions of abhangs, bhajans and devotional compositions. By the production's second act, the audience actively joined in the chorus. The performance was backed by live taal, mridang and traditional folk instruments, lending an authentic, unplugged energy to the auditorium.

The stage production was augmented by dance performances capturing various expressions of devotion to Lord Vitthal. To bridge historical heritage with modern audiences, specially produced video projections brought pivotal moments from the lives of revered saints – including Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Eknath, and Bhakt Pundalik – to life on screen.

To recreate the physical atmosphere of the pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the complex surrounding Ravindra Natya Mandir was transformed into a traditional dindi (processional group) prior to the main show. Visitors were greeted by the rhythmic beating of taal and mridang, live bhajan-kirtan renditions and collective chants of Vithuraya. An interactive dindi procession allowed urban attendees and tourists to experience firsthand the community spirit that defines the foot pilgrimage to the holy town of Pandharpur in the Solapur district.

The Mumbai staging follows a string of successful performances across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including previous sold-out shows at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha in Thane.

The high-profile event was attended by senior government dignitaries, including additional chief secretary of tourism Sanjay Khandare Directorate of Tourism's deputy director of Konkan divisin Dr. Pradnya Manohar and Maharashtra Ambassador of Youth Tourism Naveli Deshmukh, alongside senior state tourism officials.

Khandare emphasised the state's broader strategy to leverage cultural practices for sustainable tourism development. "Maharashtra Tourism is committed to preserving and promoting this heritage while showcasing it to audiences across the world. The overwhelming response to Chala Pandharisi Jaau, to mark the Ashadhi Wari, reflects the growing interest in Maharashtra's spiritual and cultural tourism." He added that the department aims to take the universal values of the Wari to national and international audiences, further positioning Maharashtra as a leading destination for spiritual, cultural, and experiential travel.

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