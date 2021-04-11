Chain snatchers strike at will in Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar

The spate of chain snatchings in the twin-city shows no sign of abating, as bike-borne perpetrators are growing more brazen by the day. A 39-year-old woman from Mira Road became the latest target. Not only was she robbed of her gold mangalsutra worth more than Rs. 65,000, but the woman identified as Pravina Shetty, also received minor injuries in the incident which has been reported from the Kanakia area of Mira Road which houses the local police station.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an offence under section 392 of the IPC, but are still groping in the dark with no leads in the case.

In her statement to the police, the complainant stated that the woman was on her way to buy some groceries on Tuesday, when the bike borne duo came from behind and pillion rider snatched her chai, before the black coloured two-wheeler sped away at high speed.

This is not just an isolated case reported from the twin-cities of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. While chain snatching cases are regularly inked in the crime registers of the MBVV police commissionerates, several offences also go unreported.