Centre gave over 1 crore vaccine dosages but several dosages were wasted: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Amidst the ongoing controversy over COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said that the Center has been giving all possible support to the system and provided over 1 crore vaccine dosages to Maharashtra but several dosages were wasted.

The statement came after several ministers of the MVA government including health minister Rajesh Tope complained about insufficient vaccine supply by the Centre.

"I don't know what is the political meaning of this statement but the academic meaning of that is Center is given all possible support to the system. Central govt gave over 1 crore vaccine dosages but several dosages were wasted, why so?" Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking about the Anil Deshmukh case, Patil claimed two more state ministers will have to resign in 15 days and that the state was a "fit case for President's rule".

His remarks came a day after suspended cop Sachin Waze in a letter claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from contractors.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as home minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, has denied the allegations.

