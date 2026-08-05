Centre Cuts Defence No-Construction Zone In Juhu To 100 Metres, Clearing Path For Building Redevelopment | AI

Mumbai: In a major relief for residents of Juhu, the Ministry of Defence has reduced the restricted construction zone around the Signal Transmitting Station at Juhu from 500 metres to 100 metres, a move expected to pave the way for the redevelopment of several ageing residential buildings that have remained stalled for years due to defence-related restrictions.

New Notification Replaces 1976 Order Under Works of Defence Act

The Central Government issued a notification on August 3, 2026, under Section 3 of the Works of Defence Act, 1903, superseding the earlier S.R.O. 150 notification dated May 15, 1976. The new notification declares that restrictions under Section 7(c) of the Act will now apply only to land situated within 100 metres from the crest of the outer parapet of the Signal Transmitting Station at Juhu. The order comes into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The revised notification is expected to remove one of the biggest hurdles to redevelopment in parts of Juhu, where several old residential buildings have remained in poor condition as redevelopment proposals could not proceed because of the defence restrictions.

Resident Who Led Decade-Long Campaign Welcomes Decision

Welcoming the move, 81-year-old Juhu resident B.B. Lakdawala, who has been campaigning for the relaxation of the restrictions for nearly a decade, said the decision was long overdue.

"Finally, our prayers have been heard. For the last 10 years, I have written several letters to the Government of India, including the Ministry of Defence, Presidentof India requesting that these restrictions be reviewed. This decision will allow many old and dilapidated buildings to finally undergo redevelopment and provide safer homes for residents," Lakdawala said.

MLA Amit Satam Calls Decision a Major Relief for Residents

He said the existing military wireless transmission station at Juhu is a pre-World War II Indian Army signalling station and not a conventional defence establishment.The station has historically been governed by the S.R.O. 150 notification issued on June 19, 1976, under Section 3 of the Works of Defence Act, 1903.

Lakdawala also argued that with advances in communication technology, signalling has shifted from electromagnetic systems to satellite-based communication, making the old transmission facility far less relevant than when the restrictions were first imposed.

Local BJP MLA Amit Satam also welcomed the Centre's decision, calling it a significant step towards resolving a long-pending issue faced by Juhu residents.

"I welcome the Central Government's decision to reduce the restricted zone. It removes a major bottleneck that had prevented redevelopment of old buildings for years and will benefit hundreds of residents who have been waiting for this relief," Satam said.

100-Metre Buffer to Remain Around Defence Installation

While on 100 metres restriction, the Defence Ministry, in its notification, said the restrictions are necessary to ensure that land immediately surrounding the Signal Transmitting Station remains free from buildings and other obstructions. It has also stated that a sketch plan of the notified area can be inspected at the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Buildings and Roads, Santa Cruz, Mumbai District.

The decision is expected to accelerate redevelopment activity in one of Mumbai's prime residential neighbourhoods, where numerous ageing housing societies have been awaiting clearance to rebuild for over a decade while continuing to maintain a 100-metre security buffer around the defence transmission station.

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