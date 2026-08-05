CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils ‘Saksham Skill Census’ Coffee Table Book; AI-Driven Initiative Maps Mumbai Suburban Workforce |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday unveiled the coffee table book on the ‘Saksham Skill Census’, an innovative initiative undertaken by the Mumbai Suburban Collectorate to create an AI-enabled hyperlocal skills database aimed at strengthening employment, skill development and self-employment opportunities.

Top State Leaders Attend Launch Ceremony

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, Co-Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, members of the Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Mumbai Suburban Collector Saurabh Katiyar were present on the occasion.

The **Saksham Skill Census**, jointly implemented by the Mumbai Suburban Collectorate and the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, is the country's first AI-enabled hyperlocal skill census. The initiative seeks to generate comprehensive data on workforce skills to bridge the gap between job seekers, employers and training institutions.

Survey Covers Nearly 60,000 Households and Thousands of Employers

Under the project, authorities surveyed nearly 59,824 households, registering 44,982 candidates, while 1,018 employers and 52 training institutes participated in the exercise. The survey has identified unemployed youth, individuals seeking skill upgradation, aspiring entrepreneurs and homemakers who can be linked to livelihood opportunities through targeted interventions.

The findings revealed that nearly 98 per cent of surveyed citizens lacked formal skill certification, highlighting a significant gap in workforce formalisation and employability. Based on the survey, more than 32,000 candidates will receive personalised career counselling, while over 22,000 individuals are proposed to be connected with market-oriented skill training programmes. The administration has also initiated efforts to link more than 5,800 unemployed youth with employment opportunities, and over 1,690 candidates have already been contacted directly by employers for interviews and recruitment.

Project Connects Youth, Entrepreneurs and Homemakers to Opportunities

The initiative also aims to promote entrepreneurship by providing structured training, mentoring and business advisory services to over 4,000 aspiring entrepreneurs. Additionally, more than 6,000 homemakers, persons with disabilities and members of other disadvantaged sections are being integrated into formal livelihood, skill development and self-employment programmes.

Officials said the initiative has significantly exceeded the district's annual skill and employment target of 800 to 1,000 candidates, with a single pilot ward project alone creating livelihood opportunities for around 22,000 beneficiaries. The next phase will focus on ward-level job fairs, industry-specific skill training, entrepreneurship support through government schemes such as PMEGP and Mudra, AI-driven policy analysis, continuous skill database updates and stronger linkages with apprenticeship and employment programmes. The coffee table book documents the initiative's implementation, achievements and future roadmap.

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