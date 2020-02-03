Centre attempting to promote privatisation through disinvestment of LIC and IDBI Bank, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana, said that centre is making an attempt to promote privatisation by announcing the disinvestment of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and IDBI Bank.

On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her Budget speech in Lok Sabha the government's plan to sell a part of its holding LIC by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO). "An attempt is being made to promote privatisation by announcing the sale of government share in LIC and IDBI Bank. Earlier, an announcement has already been made regarding the sale of Air India and Bharat Petroleum," Saamna says in its editorial.