Central Railway's Mumbai Division Promotes Safety on International Level Crossing Awareness Day

Mumbai Division of the Central Railway commemorated the International Level Crossing Awareness Day by organising a series of events aimed at promoting safety and preventing accidents at major level crossing gates. The campaign took place at key locations such as Titwala, Sewri, Diva, and Chunnabhati level crossing gates.

Under the guidance of Lal Kumar, the Senior Divisional Safety Officer of Mumbai Division, a comprehensive safety awareness campaign was launched. Various initiatives were undertaken to educate the public about the importance of not crossing closed level crossing gates and avoiding trespassing, thus ensuring their own safety.

Activities conducted under campaign

The campaign utilised a range of engaging activities, including street plays (nukkad natak), distribution of pamphlets, and posting informative posters at prominent locations. These efforts were intended to raise public awareness about the potential dangers associated with disregarding safety protocols at level crossings.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR, emphasised the significance of level crossing safety and the need for collective responsibility. He stressed, "Accidents at level crossings can have devastating consequences, and it is crucial that we all prioritize safety. Through this campaign, we aim to promote a culture of responsible behavior among the public."

"The public responded positively to the awareness campaign, with many expressing their appreciation for the proactive efforts taken by the railway authorities. Commuters and residents alike lauded the comprehensive approach of the campaign, which aimed to reach people through multiple channels and engage them in meaningful ways" he said.

International Level Crossing Awareness Day

The International Level Crossing Awareness Day is observed globally to highlight the importance of adhering to safety guidelines at level crossings. Railway authorities and organizations around the world come together on this day to raise awareness and prevent accidents that can occur due to negligence or carelessness.

According to CR officials, Mumbai Division's initiative serves as a reminder for all individuals to exercise caution and follow safety protocols when approaching level crossings. By respecting closed gates and avoiding unauthorized crossings, everyone can contribute to making railways safer for all.

