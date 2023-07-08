Central Railway's Mumbai Division Embraces Digital Innovation with Dynamic LED Displays | representative pic

Mumbai: In a progressive move towards embracing digital innovation, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced a groundbreaking decision to allow the conversion of static hoardings into dynamic LED displays. This move opens up new avenues for advertising in the city, promising increased revenue potential and a modernised advertising landscape.

Under the new policy, advertisers are provided with the opportunity to transform existing static hoardings into captivating digital displays by paying 1.5 times the regular license fee. Since the implementation of this policy, seven hoardings have successfully been converted into LED displays, marking a significant achievement for the Central Railway Mumbai Division.

Locations of the digital hoardings

The locations of these digital hoardings include Kurla ROB East Side, Sion ROB (2 boards), Kanjur Marg Road ROB, Tilak Nagar ROB, Suman Nagar RUB Gantry Site C, and Thane-Kopri ROB. The transformation has not only enhanced the visual appeal of these advertising spaces but has also resulted in a remarkable increase in annual license fees.

The additional revenue generated from these converted hoardings amounts to an impressive ₹1,53,98,573/- per annum. Encouraged by this success, the Central Railway Mumbai Division is currently in the process of converting four more hoardings into LED displays, further showcasing its commitment to maximizing revenue potential and providing state-of-the-art advertising platforms to businesses.

The digital transformation of hoardings offers advertisers the opportunity to captivate a wider audience with engaging and interactive content. LED displays enable businesses to showcase dynamic advertisements, including videos, animations, and real-time updates, ensuring that their messages leave a lasting impact on viewers. This innovative approach to advertising represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Mumbai's advertising landscape, heralding a new era of digital advertising possibilities.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC asks operator to reduce intensity of digital hoarding in Andheri