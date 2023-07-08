Central Railway's Mumbai Division Announces Mega Block on Main Line & Harbour Line; Check Details | Representative pic

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced a Mega Block scheduled for Sunday, July 9, to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance works across its suburban sections. The Mega Block will impact both the Main Line and Harbour Line, resulting in temporary changes to train schedules and routes.

Diversions:

On the Main Line, the block will be implemented between Vidyavihar and Thane stations, specifically on the 5th and 6th lines. The block will be in effect from 11:30 am to 03:30 pm. As a result, there will be a diversion of Up and Dn Mail/Express services. Up Mail/Express trains arriving at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be redirected to the Up Fast line at Thane station and then re-diverted to the 6th line at Vidyavihar station. Consequently, these trains will experience delays of approximately 10 to 15 minutes upon reaching their destinations. Similarly, Dn Mail/Express trains departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be diverted to the Dn Fast line at Vidyavihar station and subsequently re-diverted to the 5th line at Thane station. These trains will also run approximately 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line hindrances

On the Harbour Line, the block will be in effect between Kurla and Vashi stations, impacting both Up and Dn Harbour lines. The block will last from 11:10 am to 04:10 pm. During this time, Up Harbour line services towards CSMT, departing from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 10:16 am and 03:47 pm, will be suspended. Similarly, Dn Harbour line services from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi, scheduled between 10:34 am and 03:36 pm, will also remain suspended.

To minimize the inconvenience caused to commuters, special local trains will be operated on the CSMT-Kurla-CSMT section and the Panvel-Vashi-Panvel section during the block period. Additionally, Harbourline passengers will be allowed to travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

