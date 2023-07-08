Central Railway Holds Annual Meeting with Members of Parliament for Nagpur and Bhusaval Divisions | FPJ

Nagpur: The Central Railway convened its annual meeting with Members of Parliament representing Nagpur and Bhusaval Divisions on Friday. The gathering took place at the Divisional Railway Manager's Office in Nagpur, with the objective of discussing various issues pertaining to passenger amenities, ongoing infrastructure projects, and future plans within the divisions.

Attendees of the meeting

The meeting witnessed the participation of several Members of Parliament, including Hemant Tukaram Godse, Dr. Subhash Bhamre, Dhaneshwar Patil, Anil S. Bonde, and Durga Das Uikey. Naresh Lalwani, the General Manager of Central Railway, provided an extensive overview of the developmental works undertaken in Nagpur and Bhusaval Divisions in recent months. These initiatives encompassed the construction of new railway lines, track doubling, electrification projects, installation of lifts and escalators, plans for station redevelopments, and the introduction of various passenger amenities such as foot over bridges (FOBs) and cover sheds.

The meeting was attended by Tushar Kant Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager of Nagpur Division, and S.S. Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal Division, alongside principal heads of various departments.

Issues discussed

During the session, Members of Parliament presented their respective suggestions and engaged in discussions concerning railway-related matters in their constituencies.

Dr. Subhash Bhamre, MP from Dhule, addressed concerns regarding the regularization of the Dhule-Dadar Express, the proposed Dhule-Pune Express, the construction of an underpass at Dhule station, planning under the Amrit Bharat scheme, and the progress of the Dhule-Nardana new line.

Hemant Godse, MP from Nashik, drew attention to the closure of level crossing gates along the Igatpuri to Odha section, emphasizing the necessity of replacing them with road over bridges (ROBs) or road under bridges (RUBs). He also discussed issues related to waterlogging in underpasses and raised specific concerns about train services such as Panchvati Express, Rajyarani Express, and Godavari Express. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of train halts at Devlali and the progress of the Nashik-Pune new line. The redevelopment of Nashik station and plans for the 4th and 5th lines in the Igatpuri-Kasara ghat were also deliberated upon.

Durgadas Uike, MP from Betul, focused on various issues at Betul station, including the railway court, train halts, and the replacement of Level Crossing Gate No. 257 with a road underpass. He also raised concerns about Amla station, such as the need for a cover shed, lifts, and air conditioning in waiting halls. Additionally, he mentioned issues pertaining to Multai station, including the construction of a boundary wall. Uike urged for the commencement of the Nagpur-Bhusawal Express via Itarsi and discussed matters concerning Barbatpur, including train halts, foot over bridges, and platform upgrades.

Dnyaneshwar Patil, MP from Khandwa, focused on the Burhanpur station road over bridge (ROB), redevelopment plans for Khandwa station, progress on the Khandwa-Akola broad gauge line, ongoing infrastructure works on platforms in Khandwa, and train halt issues at Khandwa.

Anil Bonde, MP from Amaravati, raised concerns about the Borgaon pipeline, emphasized the need for train halts at various stations, and discussed passenger amenities at Hivarkhed, Chandur Bazar, and Warud. He also addressed the construction of a road underpass in the Udkhed-Taroda section and a road over bridge in the Pandhurna-Warud Morshi section. Bonde further highlighted passenger amenities at Shegaon station, the progress of Shakuntala Express in broad gauge, the availability of Nagpur/Amaravati to Pune train services, train halts at Badnera and Wardha, waterlogging issues in road under bridge underpasses, and the redevelopment of Amaravati station.

The annual meeting provided a platform for discussions between Members of Parliament and railway officials, fostering the exchange of ideas and addressing concerns related to railway development and passenger facilities. Central Railway reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the issues raised during the meeting and working collaboratively with all stakeholders to enhance railway infrastructure in Nagpur and Bhusaval Divisions.

