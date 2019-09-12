Central Railway to run one more CSMT- Delhi Rajdhani Express from tomorrow, travel time may reduce to 16-hour

Presently, the train runs two days a week. After adding the train it will run for four days a week- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Moreover, according to the DNA report, speed of the train will also increase as push-pull method will be used. In the method, one engine is attached each side of the train. This will eventually increase the speed of the train. The travel duration from CSMT to Delhi will reduced to about 16 hours from 20 hours.

More than frequency and speed, Central Railway has also added some new routes and stations for the Rajdhani Express. Cities like Nashik, Jalgaon and Bhopal too have been connected by the Rajdhani Express route. With this, the Rajdhani has become the first Rajdhani in the state which will take detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of Gujarat.