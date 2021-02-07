Central Railway to rebuild 57 bridges between Neral and Matheran

The biggest peril bogging down the continuous operations of the toy train between Neral and Matheran are the bridges on this 21 kms route. In this budget for 2021-22, the Central Railway authorities have received Rs 1 crore to rebuild 57 bridges on this line. This is important because the bridges have weakened in the past two years with mud and slush falling on the tracks. There have also been instances of technical failures, including the derailment of toy trains.

Senior officials from CR said that the total cost of rebuilding these 57 bridges is Rs 3.16 crore. The authorities have already completed various protection work on this section, for which they have spent Rs 6.76 crore in the last three years. These included strengthening of boundary walls, improving tracks, bettering the coaches of the toy trains, betterment of the station's condition between Neral and Matheran, including Aman Lodge, amongst others. "We have completed majority of the work in improving the condition of the Matheran Narrow Gauge section," said a CR official. CR resumed the toy train services between Aman Lodge and the Matheran Railway Station in November. Four shuttle services will run between the two stations daily.