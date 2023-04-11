Central Railway to operate special traffic and power blocks on Tuesday/Thursday; check details | File Photo

The Central Railway will operate Special Traffic and Power block for on 12th April from 10.50 am to 1.50 pm on ghat section and upto Karjat. The blocks will be carried out for erection of OHE structures and load transfer at Karjat Station in connection with Karjat yard modification.

Similarly on 14th April, the CR will also operate Special Traffic and Power block for erection of OHE structures and load transfer at Karjat Station from 1.45 pm to 3.45 pm on ghat section and upto Karjat.

Cancelled trains and changed schedules

Due to these blocks, Khopoli local leaving Karjat at 1.15 pm and Karjat local leaving Khopoli at 2.55 pm will remain cancelled.

Apart from that, Khopoli local leaving CSMT at 12.20 pm will be short terminated at Karjat and CSMT local leaving Khopoli at 1.48 pm will leave from Karjat at 2.14 pm.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of CR said, "Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block".