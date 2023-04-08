Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special traffic & power block on Saturday, Sunday; details inside | PTI

Mumbai: The Central Railway will operate special traffic and power block on 5th / 6th line and Up / Down slow and fast line for launching of its first open web girders for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Ltd on bridge no RFO-6 (paralleled to existing Central Railway bridge no 48/2 ) between Kopar and Thakurli stations on the mid-night of Saturday/Sunday.

Due to the block, suburban services between Thane and Karjat / Kasara will remain cancelled from 00.20 am to 05.00 am.

Trains to be affected

Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 11.51 pm will be last local towards Karjat from Thane and Titwala local leaving CSMT at 10.50 pm will be last local towards Kasara from Thane on Saturday. Special CSMT local leaving Karjat at 04.10 am will be first local on Sunday.

Apart from this, 11087 Veraval-Pune express will be regulated at Bhiwandi for 1 hour, 22177 CSMT-Varanasi express and 22538 LTT-Gorakhpur express will be diverted on slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations

Similarly, 18030 Shalimar-LTT express will be regulated at Asangaon station from 02.37 am to 04.30 am and will arrive destination 1 hour 50 minutes later than its scheduled time, 12810 Howrah-CSMT express will be regulated at Atgaon station from 02.38 am to 04.25 am and will arrive destination 1 hour 40 minutes later than its scheduled time. 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT express will be regulated at Khardi station from 02.55 am to 04.25 am and will arrive destination 1 hour 30 minutes later than its scheduled time.

11402 Adilabad-CSMT express and 12152 Shalimar-LTT express will be regulated at Kasara station from 03.23 am to 04.30 am and will arrive destination 1 hour 50 minutes later than its scheduled time , 12112 Amravati-CSMT express and 12106 Gondia-CSMT express will be regulated at Igatpuri station from 03.35 am to 04.25 am and will arrive destination 50 minutes to 1 hour later than its scheduled time.

In addition to that 11020 Bhubhaneshwar-CSMT express, 18519 Vishakapatnam-LTT express, 12702 Hyderabad-CSMT express, 11140 Gadag-CSMT express, 22158 Chennai-CSMT express and 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar express will be diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva route.