Central Railway to hold 72-hour jumbo mega block between Thane and Diva on 5, 6 and 7 February

Central Railway will hold 72-hour jumbo mega block between Thane and Diva stations on 5, 6 and 7 February, reports from ABP Majha stated.

Owing to the mega block, over hundred long distance express and mail trains have been canceled. Moreover, 350 local trains will not run on this day.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:09 PM IST