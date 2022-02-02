Watch: Beautiful under flyover urban spaces in Mumbai's Worli; Aaditya Thackeray shares video

Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday shared a glimpse of the renovated under flyover space in Worli, Mumbai.

Taking on his social media handles, Thackeray posted a video of the beautified under flyover space on Senapati Bapat Marg in Worli area of Mumbai.

Watch Video here:

The Minister thanked 'Nucleus Office Sparks' for working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and creating the under-flyover spaces.

"I thank @nucleusofficeparks for working with @my_bmc and creating these incredible under flyover urban spaces on Senapati Bapat Marg," Thackeray wrote while sharing the video.



The young minister seemed excited about the project as he was also seen paying visit to the site and sharing new developments with Mumbaikars on Twitter last year.



Advertisement

Across the city I have asked the @MMRDAOfficial and all Assistant Commissioners of @mybmc to work on the underbelly of the flyovers and create clean, urban spaces for citizens. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 9, 2021

ALSO READ Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha alleges Rs 300 cr corruption by BMC in Borivali flyover contract

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:38 AM IST