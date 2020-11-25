Central Railway steps up vigil to ensure social distancing on stations

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Central Railway in its ongoing awareness campaign is now ensuring commuters should maintain social distancing on railway stations and train compartments while commencing their journey. Following which “Please Do Not Sit Here” instructions have been pasted on such seats this week.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer, CR said that currently these stickers have been pasted only in a few train compartments and they will monitor it for a few days. “This is an awareness campaign to maintain distancing at the railway stations and train compartments. Awareness regarding wearing of facial masks and sanitisation is also being increased.”

Railway officials said amid the pandemic they have taken all necessary precautions at all their railway stations and premises to avoid the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But all these efforts can only be effective if passengers follow the covid-19 protocol. “Now we have pasted “Please Do Not Sit Here” in coaches but now it depends on commuters whether they are following it or not,” he said.

Local train services were resumed on June 15 essential staff identified by the Government of Maharashtra and later specially-abled, cancer patients, lawyers, and women were also now allowed to travel by local trains. Currently, CR operates 1,580 local train services daily and the Western Railway 1,201.