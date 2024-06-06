 Central Railway Observes International Level Crossing Awareness Day, Conducts Various Activities At Divisional Level
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Observes International Level Crossing Awareness Day, Conducts Various Activities At Divisional Level

Central Railway Observes International Level Crossing Awareness Day, Conducts Various Activities At Divisional Level

Central Railway urged commuters to prioritize safety by using designated crossings, Foot Over Bridges, Road Over Bridges, escalators, and lifts to avoid track trespassing risks.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
CPRO

Central Railway observed International Level Crossing Awareness Day on 6.6.2024. Safety Department Teams of all 5 Divisions of Central Railway conducted various programmes at divisional level to create awareness about safe operation of Level Crossings and the Dos and Donts for general public.

On Mumbai Division, awareness campaign was organised at the level crossings at Sewri, Chunabhati, Agason, Dativali and Dativali Chord Cabin to educate the public about how and when to cross the tracks at level crossings safely and to alert them about the dangers of crossing the railway tracks at a level crossing when the gate is closed. 

The campaign featured:

• Displaying banners at strategically placed at key locations to convey the message of the dangers associated with trespassing at the gate, 

• Distribution of informational pamphlets highlighting the hazards of crossing railway tracks when gate is closed and  emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety protocols and using designated crossings.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station
article-image

• Counselling through Nukkad Natak- featuring Yamraj (the God of Death) and Chitragupta (the divine scribe) to depict the consequences of trespassing through dramatic performances presentations effectively conveying the gravity of the issue and urging spectators to choose safety over convenience. 

On Nagpur Division, awareness programmes were organised at Nagpur station and level crossing gates at Butibori, Godhni-Kalmna and other places. Road users were counselled, pamphlets were distributed  and banners were displayed at prominent locations. Besides  street plays were also staged to spread awareness. 

On Bhusaval Division, street play was staged at LC gate no 148 at Jalgaon and other places. People crossing the gates were counselled on the awareness on level crossings and precautions to be taken  while crossing the same.

On Solapur Division, awareness programmes were organised at level crossing gate at Sangola, Kurduwadi, Latur and other places where the road users were counselled, pamphlets were distributed  and banners were displayed. In addition street plays were also staged to spread awareness.

On Pune Division, awareness programmes were organised at level crossing gate  nos 586, 19, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 40,  42, 44 and 47  on the Pune-Satara section  where the road users were counselled, pamphlets were distributed  and banners were displayed. Awareness messages were sent on whatsapp in bulk and announcements were made at stations.

Read Also
General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 Staff of Central Railway out of which 2 employees are of...
article-image

The Divisional Safety Team of respective divisions, Civil Defence Team from Divisions & Headquarters, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and dedicated station staff coordinated well to organise various activities to spread awareness and to effectively communicate the message of not to cross railway tracks when the level crossing gate is closed. 

Central Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and the public at large, ultimately contributing to the collective goal of achieving Zero accident at level crossing & Zero Death. Central Railway appeals to the  commuters to prioritize safety while navigating railway premises and urges the use of designated crossings and alternatives such as Foot Over Bridges, Road Over Bridges, escalators and lifts to avoid risks associated with trespassing of railway tracks

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ghatkopar Billboard Had Weak Foundation': VJTI

'Ghatkopar Billboard Had Weak Foundation': VJTI

Mumbai: Man Held For Stealing 8 Motorbikes

Mumbai: Man Held For Stealing 8 Motorbikes

Thane Crime: Clash Between Two Gangs In Kalyan; 2 Held

Thane Crime: Clash Between Two Gangs In Kalyan; 2 Held

Maharashtra: 47-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹30 Lakh To Cyber Cons In Online Stock Trading Scam, Case...

Maharashtra: 47-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹30 Lakh To Cyber Cons In Online Stock Trading Scam, Case...

Mumbai: MMRC To Plant 2600 Trees Under In-Situ Plantation Drive

Mumbai: MMRC To Plant 2600 Trees Under In-Situ Plantation Drive