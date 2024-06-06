Central Railway Observes International Level Crossing Awareness Day, Conducts Various Activities At Divisional Level

CPRO

Central Railway observed International Level Crossing Awareness Day on 6.6.2024. Safety Department Teams of all 5 Divisions of Central Railway conducted various programmes at divisional level to create awareness about safe operation of Level Crossings and the Dos and Donts for general public.

On Mumbai Division, awareness campaign was organised at the level crossings at Sewri, Chunabhati, Agason, Dativali and Dativali Chord Cabin to educate the public about how and when to cross the tracks at level crossings safely and to alert them about the dangers of crossing the railway tracks at a level crossing when the gate is closed.

The campaign featured:

• Displaying banners at strategically placed at key locations to convey the message of the dangers associated with trespassing at the gate,

• Distribution of informational pamphlets highlighting the hazards of crossing railway tracks when gate is closed and emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety protocols and using designated crossings.

Read Also Mumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station

• Counselling through Nukkad Natak- featuring Yamraj (the God of Death) and Chitragupta (the divine scribe) to depict the consequences of trespassing through dramatic performances presentations effectively conveying the gravity of the issue and urging spectators to choose safety over convenience.

On Nagpur Division, awareness programmes were organised at Nagpur station and level crossing gates at Butibori, Godhni-Kalmna and other places. Road users were counselled, pamphlets were distributed and banners were displayed at prominent locations. Besides street plays were also staged to spread awareness.

On Bhusaval Division, street play was staged at LC gate no 148 at Jalgaon and other places. People crossing the gates were counselled on the awareness on level crossings and precautions to be taken while crossing the same.

On Solapur Division, awareness programmes were organised at level crossing gate at Sangola, Kurduwadi, Latur and other places where the road users were counselled, pamphlets were distributed and banners were displayed. In addition street plays were also staged to spread awareness.

On Pune Division, awareness programmes were organised at level crossing gate nos 586, 19, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 40, 42, 44 and 47 on the Pune-Satara section where the road users were counselled, pamphlets were distributed and banners were displayed. Awareness messages were sent on whatsapp in bulk and announcements were made at stations.

The Divisional Safety Team of respective divisions, Civil Defence Team from Divisions & Headquarters, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and dedicated station staff coordinated well to organise various activities to spread awareness and to effectively communicate the message of not to cross railway tracks when the level crossing gate is closed.

Central Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and the public at large, ultimately contributing to the collective goal of achieving Zero accident at level crossing & Zero Death. Central Railway appeals to the commuters to prioritize safety while navigating railway premises and urges the use of designated crossings and alternatives such as Foot Over Bridges, Road Over Bridges, escalators and lifts to avoid risks associated with trespassing of railway tracks