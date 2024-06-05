General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 Staff of Central Railway out of which 2 employees are of Pune Division

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated 11 Central Railway staff i.e. 2 from Mumbai Division, 4 from Bhusaval Division, 2 from Nagpur Division, 2 from Pune Division and 1 from Solapur Division with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 04.06.2024.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash of ₹ 2000/-.

Pune Division*

1. Kaptan Singh, Keyman Track Maintainer, Bhilwadi, on 26.05.2024 he noticed a broken handle hanging on train no. JSWD and immediately informed Engineering Control through GPS. This was confirmed by Station Master Shindavane and the train was attended at Karad station and a possible accident was averted.

2. Ajay Kumar Modak, Assistant Station Manager, Loni, on 21.02.2024 while exchanging hand signals with train no. 11301, severe brake binding was observed in coach A/2. He immediately apprised the loco pilot of the situation by showing danger hand signal. The train was stopped between Uruli and Loni and the brake binding was rectified. Due to his alertness, a possible untoward incident was averted.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties. He said that such acts of alertness and bravery will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Rajneesh Mathur, Principal Chief Engineer, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Dharamveer Meena, Principal Chief Signal were present on the occasion.