 Central Railway: 2 Youths Arrested For Entering Motorman’s Cabin At Kasara Station
The Railway Protection Force apprehended two individuals who trespassed into the motorman's cabin of a stationary local train at Kasara station. One accused entered the cabin while other shot a video and uploaded on social media.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway apprehended two individuals who trespassed into the motorman's cabin of a stationary local train at Kasara station. The incident took place on July 25.

The accused were identified as Raja Himmat Yerwal (20) and Ritesh Hiralal Jadhav (18), both residents of Nashik. One of the accused entered the motorman’s cabin of suburban train number 95410 parked at platform 4 of Kasara station and the other accused shot the video, which was uploaded on social media.

Central Railway’s RPF  team collaborated with the Cyber Cell and nabbed the duo from Nashik on August 8. During questioning, the accused confessed to having entered the Motorman’s cabin of the train to create a video for social media. They were subsequently arrested and charged under CR NO.1200/24, sections 145(b) and 147.

This swift action demonstrates CR’s zero-tolerance policy towards trespassing and unauthorized access and gives a strong warning to offenders. 

Recently several such incidents have come to light including Northern Railway’s case of Gulzar Sheikh who was arrested by RPF for tampering with railway tracks for making videos.

Central Railway reiterates its commitment to passenger safety and appeals to all people not to indulge in such acts which can endanger passenger safety, disturb railway work and violate the Railway Laws & Rules. Offenders will face strict legal action. 

Railways further request all citizens and passengers to report anyone indulging in such acts on railway premises by contacting the mobile number 9004410735 or 139 immediately

The safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment.

