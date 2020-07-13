CBSE Class 12 results: Girls rule, outperform boys

Devyani Srivastava scored 97.8 per cent to top the Humanities stream at RN Podar School, Santacruz. Srivastava said, "I was not expecting such high scores. Classroom discussions and assignments helped me prepare in a practical way. I was also nervous because my Sociology paper was cancelled on account of the pandemic." Going ahead, Srivastava aims to pursue psychology.

Anushree Wagh, who topped Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, in the Science stream with 98.2 per cent, wants to be a doctor. "I am preparing for NEET, as I want to become a doctor. I studied consistently," she reveals.

Adhya Pai, a Commerce student from Ryan International School, Kandivli, who scored 96.4 per cent, said, "I solved almost 25 to 30 question papers from previous years and kept revising the portion."

In Maharashtra, 92.04 per cent girls passed the exams, as compared to 88.99 boys, leading to an overall pass percentage of 90.39 per cent. Of the total 20,552 students who appeared in Maharashtra, 18,577 cleared the exam.

This year, the overall pass percentage in India is 88.78 per cent, up by 5.38 per cent compared to last year's 83.40. Of the more than 11.92 lakh students who appeared for CBSE Class 12 board exams scheduled from February 15 to March 30, 2020, over 10.59 lakh students cleared the exam. The highest pass percentage, 97.67, was in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by Bengaluru at 97.05 and Chennai at 96.17 per cent.

The CBSE board will conduct optional exams later this year, for those seeking to improve their scores, as exams for 12 subjects were cancelled on account of the pandemic.