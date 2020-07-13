CBSE Class 12 results: Girls rule, outperform boys

Mumbai: Girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results announced on Monday, securing a 5.96 per cent higher pass percentage across India. With no merit list this year, many toppers hit the above-95 per cent mark, with schools securing a 100 per cent pass result.
Among the top scorers in the city is Shubhangi Sahai, a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Nerul, scored 99 per cent in the Science stream. Sahai said, "My mantra was, 'to focus you have to de-focus'. I did not confine myself solely to my books or my study room but participated in school events, took breaks, watched movies and attended parties. At the same time, I enjoyed studying. My parents and teachers never subjected me to restrictions." Sahai plans to pursue economics in the future.
Said Neeyati Fitkariwala, the Commerce stream topper from DPS, Nerul, who scored 98.6 per cent, "I was a bit apprehensive as the Business Studies exam paper was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis. Also, I was scared because the board had initiated a new assessment scheme. Honestly, I did not expect such high marks. But given the situation, I think this is the best that could happen."
Devyani Srivastava scored 97.8 per cent to top the Humanities stream at RN Podar School, Santacruz. Srivastava said, "I was not expecting such high scores. Classroom discussions and assignments helped me prepare in a practical way. I was also nervous because my Sociology paper was cancelled on account of the pandemic." Going ahead, Srivastava aims to pursue psychology.
Anushree Wagh, who topped Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, in the Science stream with 98.2 per cent, wants to be a doctor. "I am preparing for NEET, as I want to become a doctor. I studied consistently," she reveals.
Adhya Pai, a Commerce student from Ryan International School, Kandivli, who scored 96.4 per cent, said, "I solved almost 25 to 30 question papers from previous years and kept revising the portion."
In Maharashtra, 92.04 per cent girls passed the exams, as compared to 88.99 boys, leading to an overall pass percentage of 90.39 per cent. Of the total 20,552 students who appeared in Maharashtra, 18,577 cleared the exam.
This year, the overall pass percentage in India is 88.78 per cent, up by 5.38 per cent compared to last year's 83.40. Of the more than 11.92 lakh students who appeared for CBSE Class 12 board exams scheduled from February 15 to March 30, 2020, over 10.59 lakh students cleared the exam. The highest pass percentage, 97.67, was in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by Bengaluru at 97.05 and Chennai at 96.17 per cent.
The CBSE board will conduct optional exams later this year, for those seeking to improve their scores, as exams for 12 subjects were cancelled on account of the pandemic.
