CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Pass Percentage Rises To 93.70%, Girls Outshine Boys, Top Regions Near Perfect Scores | File Image

Mumbai: The CBSE on Tuesday announced the Class 10 exam results for 2025–26, marking one of the largest assessments in the board’s history. Over 24.83 lakh students appeared for the exams across 8,074 centres in India and abroad.

Overall performance showed a marginal yet notable improvement. The pass percentage rose to 93.70%, slightly higher than last year’s 93.66%. While the increase appears modest, officials said it reflects consistent academic performance across the board.

Region-wise data indicated strong outcomes across several parts of the country. The Pune region, representing Maharashtra, recorded a 96.66% pass rate, placing it among the better-performing zones.

Nationally, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing regions with 99.79% each, followed by Chennai at 99.58%. According to officials, 55,368 students secured above 95%, while over 2.21 lakh scored above 90%.

In the CBSE Class 10 results, girls have once again outperformed boys, continuing a consistent trend observed over the years. The pass percentage among girls stood at 94.99%, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than that of boys, whose pass rate was 92.69%.

Meanwhile, 87.50% of students in the transgender category successfully cleared the examination, reflecting gradual progress in inclusivity and participation. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, while announcing the results, highlighted the successful implementation of reforms aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

He noted that the board had conducted two phases of examinations this year and managed to declare the results within a month – a significant improvement in efficiency.

He also reiterated that the performance of girls remained better than that of boys, in line with previous years. Despite the overall high pass percentage, more than 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the ‘compartment’ category.

These students will be given another opportunity to improve their performance by appearing in the second phase of examinations scheduled for next month. The early declaration of results – in midApril instead of the usual midMay – was aimed at providing sufficient time for such students to prepare.

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To ensure timely and accurate processing of results, CBSE implemented several technological and administrative measures. These included systems for centralised data correction, confidential material tracking and monitoring, and online collection of grades and marks.

Officials stated that these mechanisms played a key role in streamlining the evaluation and result declaration process. A major reform introduced this year was the two-phase examination system.

While the first phase was mandatory for all students, those who were dissatisfied with their performance or scored lower than expected will have the option to reappear in the second phase in May to improve their scores.

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This move is intended to reduce the highstakes pressure traditionally associated with board examinations. In line with its efforts to promote student well-being, CBSE continued its policy of not releasing a merit list, thereby discouraging unhealthy competition among students.

Instead, the focus remains on overall learning outcomes and individual progress. Additionally, the board expanded access to results by making marksheets available on multiple digital platforms.

For the first time, students could access their results not only through the official CBSE website but also via DigiLocker and the UMANG app, enhancing convenience and accessibility