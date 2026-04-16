BMC CBSE Topper Arya Lamne Scores 97.8%, While Wheelchair-Bound Janvi Nirmal Overcomes All Odds To Clear Class 10

Aarushi Gupta (L), Arya Lamne (C) & Janvi Nirmal (R) |

The first batch of CBSE students from BMC schools delivered a stellar performance in Class 10 board exams, achieving 92.89 per cent with four schools scoring a 100 per cent pass rate. While Arya Lamne topped with 97.8 per cent, wheelchair-bound Janvi Nirmal's journey of overcoming school refusals and disability to clear the exams stood out as truly inspiring.

Arya's reaction

Arya Lamne, a 15-year-old student from Mitha Nagar BMC School, emerged as one of the top performers with an 97.8 per cent. Reflecting on her result, she said, “I’m very grateful to have secured 97.8%. This was beyond expectation but well-deserved, I believe, as the school put in a lot of effort behind us.”

She credited her structured preparation for the achievement. “I had a monthly study chart and weekly tests for all subjects. Initially, I was filled with self-doubt, but the teachers motivated us. After performing well in several exams, the doubt gradually vanished,” she added.

Despite facing challenges in subjects like Mathematics and languages, Arya managed to excel. “I struggled with Maths and languages but overcame it. I scored 100 in Marathi and 98 in English.”

Calling her result a step towards changing perceptions, she said, “I’m happy to be part of changing the narrative of BMC schools. I look forward to becoming an engineer like my father.”

Aarushi's journey

Aarushi Gupta, 15, from Mumbai Public School, Pratiksha Nagar, who scored 91 per cent. She admitted that academics were not always her strong suit. “I was not very studious, but over the years, when learning became more experiential and easier to understand, I developed an interest in studies,” she said.

Aarushi, who moved from a state board to a civic school in Class 6, initially found it difficult to adjust. “I struggled with the syllabus in the beginning, but with extra classes and support from teachers and parents, I was able to cope,” she said, adding that topping her school came as a surprise. “It was unexpected that I would top my school. I’m still undecided about my future, but I want to make everyone around me proud.”

Janvi's candid confession

Janvi Nirmal, 16, also from Mumbai Public School, scored 60 per cent and spoke candidly about her journey. “I would have liked to score much better as I put in all the effort I could,” she said.

Born with Spina Bifida, Janvi has been wheelchair-bound, and her path through education hasn’t been easy. “There were times when schools refused admission, thinking I wouldn’t be able to complete my education. But I’ve now cleared my Class 10 from the CBSE board,” she said.

Coming from a modest background, her father runs a small laundry business while her mother is a homemaker. Janvi said her parents are proud of her achievement. She is also a specially-abled basketball player and is considering pursuing the sport further.

Looking ahead, she remains hopeful. “The board has given me the option to reappear in three subjects in the second phase. I want to make the most of it and improve my scores,” she said.

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