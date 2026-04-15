BMC's First CBSE Batch Shines With 92.89% Result, Four Schools Achieve 100 Per Cent Pass In Class 10 Boards

Central Board of Secondary Education | Representative image

Mumbai: As the first batch of students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) run by the education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took their exams, four schools bagged a 100 percent passing result.

Schools with 100% result

Out of the 11 schools affiliated to CBSE three schools achieved 100 percent result in the first year, namely Bhavani Shankar Road (Dadar), Rajawadi (Ghatkopar), Mitha Nagar (Mulund), while Poonam Nagar (Andheri) second batch achieved the highest result.

The overall result of the civic schools stand at 92.89 percent, as the students have shown consistent progress. A total of 339 students from 11 schools attempted the Class 10th board examination. Arya Lamne, a student from Mithagar CBSE School, secured the first position among the municipal schools by scoring 97.8 percent marks. While, Saurabh Yadav (97.2 percent) from Poonam Nagar School, Kaustubh Tripathi (97 percent) from Rajawadi School, scored the highest marks.

Student statistics

“It was a tough year for us with many difficulties but we made sure that the students were made available with all the resources. For subjects like Maths and science we had also asked teachers from Private schools to assist our students. The school held six prelim exams so that on the exam they would be confident,” said one of the school’s principals.

Praising the school, Kunal Lamne, father of Arya Lamne and mechanical engineer at a private firm said, “We had multiple school options, but we took a chance on believing in the civic schools and enrolled my both kids in this school. Both the kids are not from underprivileged backgrounds keeping faith we took the call. Education should reach all and maintain the quality of education, BMC should open more such schools.”

The results reflect that the students from BMC schools made significant progress in Mathematics, Science and English subjects. Also, some students have achieved special proficiency in Marathi by getting marks out of the package. This is the result of the students' study, proper guidance of teachers, cooperation of parents and various initiatives implemented by the education department.