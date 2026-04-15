Delhi: Lady Shri Ram College Students Protest Against Principal Over Appearing In BJP-Shared Video Praising Women's Reservation Bill

Lady Shri Ram College Students Protest Against Principal Over Appearing In BJP-Shared Video Praising Women's Reservation Bill | X @BJP4India

Mumbai: A massive protest was carried out by students of Lady Shri Ram College against their principal, Kanika Ahuja, for featuring in a post shared on the official X account of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the post, Principal Ahuja is seen speaking about and praising the Women’s Reservation Bill on the ‘BJP4India’ social media page, drawing criticism from students of the prestigious institution.

A video of the protest has been circulating on the internet, showing students in large numbers holding placards with “Saffronisation se Aazadi” written on them, while also chanting slogans calling for “Aazadi.”

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Principal Kanika Ahuja’s video appears on BJP account

The video was posted on April 13 and has garnered 4,292 views. In it, Prof. Ahuja praises the Centre’s Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, calling the Women’s Reservation Bill a “constitutional course correction.”

“The Women’s Reservation Bill is a constitutional course correction. It’s an idea whose time has come - long overdue, in fact. It reflects the shift from women’s development to women-led development. When 50% of the population finds its voice in only less than 14% of representation in the Lok Sabha, policies are bound to miss lived realities. Women leaders are more compassionate. They spend more time on issues of education, labour, safety, and health,” Principal Ahuja said.

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“Issues that affect and impact women far more. This bill will tell our students that, as a women’s college, we are creating women leaders. We empower our students to take on positions of leadership tomorrow. But leadership also needs opportunity. This bill tells our students that while we are educating you, you are ready for public life. Your voice is ready to be included in the highest offices. This progressive bill will give wings to our students to fly and soar even higher,” she added.

According to a Times Now report, for years, LSR has been regarded as an apolitical institution, meaning students are barred from participating in political activities on campus and even from voting in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

With the principal’s video being featured on the official X account of the BJP, students are now demanding that the college stop inviting BJP leaders and speakers, and organising "ultra-nationalist" programmes, while also calling for her resignation over what they allege is a hypocritical stance.