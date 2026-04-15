CBSE Releases LOC Schedule For Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026; Submission From April 16 To 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh notification outlining the schedule for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class X Second Board Examination 2026, providing clarity for schools and students opting for improvement or a second attempt.
In a circular dated April 15, 2026, the board stated that the LOC process will begin from April 16 and will be conducted in multiple phases until April 22.
Check Official Notification Here
LOC Submission Schedule
Phase 1 (Without Late Fee): April 16 to April 20, 2026
Phase 2 (With Late Fee): April 21 to April 22, 2026
Both LOC submission and examination fee payment will be carried out during these windows.
Who Can Apply and What Changes Are Allowed
The board has provided flexibility for students at this stage:
Students who missed submitting their names earlier can now apply
Candidates already registered can complete fee payment
Students not willing to appear can withdraw their names
Mathematics Option Change:
Mathematics (Standard) ➝ Can switch to Mathematics (Basic)
Mathematics (Basic) ➝ Can switch to Mathematics (Standard)
No other subject changes are permitted
Eligibility and Improvement Option
The second examination is mainly for students aiming to improve their performance.
Students, who have cleared, can raise the marks in up to 3 subjects
Subject categories include Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Language
The students belonging to Compartment can write the exam as per the same or improvement category
The students, who come under the ER category, cannot apply
Fee Payment and Important Instructions
It has been clearly stated by CBSE that:
Fees need to be submitted only in online modes
Payment using Debit/Credit Card
Payment using UPI Mode
Net Banking
Any offline payment mode will not be accepted
Print the LOC checklist before submission of LOC at school level
Finalized LOC will not be corrected further
Important Advice for Schools
LOC needs to be finalized within the deadline
Post due date, late fee will be charged
Extension will not be granted in any condition
The board has made it clear that the second exam will also be taken as per the same syllabus as the 2026 board exams.