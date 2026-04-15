CBSE Releases LOC Schedule For Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026; Submission From April 16 To 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh notification outlining the schedule for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class X Second Board Examination 2026, providing clarity for schools and students opting for improvement or a second attempt.

In a circular dated April 15, 2026, the board stated that the LOC process will begin from April 16 and will be conducted in multiple phases until April 22.

Check Official Notification Here

LOC Submission Schedule

Phase 1 (Without Late Fee): April 16 to April 20, 2026

Phase 2 (With Late Fee): April 21 to April 22, 2026

Both LOC submission and examination fee payment will be carried out during these windows.

Who Can Apply and What Changes Are Allowed

The board has provided flexibility for students at this stage:

Students who missed submitting their names earlier can now apply

Candidates already registered can complete fee payment

Students not willing to appear can withdraw their names

Mathematics Option Change:

Mathematics (Standard) ➝ Can switch to Mathematics (Basic)

Mathematics (Basic) ➝ Can switch to Mathematics (Standard)

No other subject changes are permitted

Eligibility and Improvement Option

The second examination is mainly for students aiming to improve their performance.

Students, who have cleared, can raise the marks in up to 3 subjects

Subject categories include Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Language

The students belonging to Compartment can write the exam as per the same or improvement category

The students, who come under the ER category, cannot apply

Fee Payment and Important Instructions

It has been clearly stated by CBSE that:

Fees need to be submitted only in online modes

Payment using Debit/Credit Card

Payment using UPI Mode

Net Banking

Any offline payment mode will not be accepted

Print the LOC checklist before submission of LOC at school level

Finalized LOC will not be corrected further

Important Advice for Schools

LOC needs to be finalized within the deadline

Post due date, late fee will be charged

Extension will not be granted in any condition

The board has made it clear that the second exam will also be taken as per the same syllabus as the 2026 board exams.