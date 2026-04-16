CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Delhi Student Aarav Vats Scores 96.6% While Battling With Immune System Cancer

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Aarav Vats Scores 96.6% While Battling Cancer | File Pic (Representative Image)

An inspiring story of resilience, determination, and academic excellence has come to light following the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 exam results. Aarav Vats, a student who had been suffering from lymphoblastic lymphoma for the past two years, managed to score an impressive 96.6% in the recently conducted Class 10 examination by CBSE.

The disease, lymphoblastic lymphoma, from which Aarav was suffering, proved no match for his determination to succeed academically. Despite battling the illness, he continued to study consistently while undergoing intensive medical treatment, resulting in a feat that even healthy students struggle to achieve.

Aarav’s dedication to his studies reflects how sustained effort, focus, and self-belief can help overcome great odds, even during challenging times.

What is Lymphoblastic Lymphoma?

Lymphoblastic lymphoma is a rare but serious form of cancer that affects the body’s lymphatic (immune) system. It originates from lymphoblast cells, which normally develop into white blood cells. It mainly affects children and adolescents and often presents with symptoms such as a mediastinal mass (chest lump), breathing difficulty, and swollen lymph nodes.

CBSE Declares Class 10 Exam Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 results for 2026 on April 15. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70%, slightly higher than last year’s figure.

According to official figures, Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly topped the rankings with a pass percentage of 99.79% each. They were followed by Chennai at 99.58% and Bengaluru at 98.91%. The Delhi regions also performed strongly, with Delhi West recording 97.45% and Delhi East 97.33%.

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Pune emerged as one of the leading regions with 96.66%, marginally ahead of Ahmedabad (96.61%) and Ludhiana (95.70%). Other regions such as Ajmer (94.78%), Bhubaneswar (94.67%), and Gurugram (93.21%) also posted solid results.

Meanwhile, Bhopal (92.48%), Panchkula (92.24%), Lucknow (91.63%), and Dehradun (91.59%) delivered steady performances. Prayagraj (89.45%) and Patna (89.33%) followed, while Raipur (88.41%), Noida (87.66%), Ranchi (86.18%), and Guwahati (85.32%) recorded comparatively lower pass percentages.

CBSE, which has affiliated schools in 27 countries, conducted the examinations smoothly across India and abroad. Students from foreign schools also recorded an impressive performance, with a 99.10% pass rate.