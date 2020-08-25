Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI likely to send summons to Rhea Chakraborty and her family

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is likely to send the summons to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members to question them in connection to the probe in the coming days. Meanwhile, the CBI team also visited the Waterstone Resort for the second consecutive day to learn about Rajput's behaviour during his stay for two months. The late actor's accountant was also called at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guesthouse on Monday to learn about his financial investments and business transactions.

The CBI probe in Rajput's death entered its fourth day on Monday and began by questioning the late actor's cook Neeraj Singh and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani at the DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz (E). According to an officer, they were asked to reiterate the events of the night on June 13, to ascertain what might have triggered him to hang himself at the Bandra residence the next day. Meanwhile, another team from the investigating agency visited the civic run R N Cooper Hospital for the second time, to enquire with the doctors who conducted Rajput's postmortem on June 15, as to why no time of death was mentioned in the reports.



Interestingly, for the second day in a row, another team visited the Waterstone Resort in Andheri on Monday, where the actor stayed for two months last year. The investigating team recorded the statements of the staff who had seen/observed Rajput's behaviour. A source said that the second consecutive visit was made as not all of the resort staff-members were present on Sunday. The undisclosed statements were handed over to the CBI officer leading the team.

The CBI team will now also visit Malvani police station to begin their probe in the suicide of Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, who died days prior to the actor's death.