CBI files chargesheet against eight in Yes Bank case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the special CBI court in the Yes Bank case. The agency has named the bank’s founder Rana Kapoor, his daughter Roshni Kapoor, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), its promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan among the accused.

On Thursday, an official press release from the central agency mentioned companies - M/s. Belief Realtors Pvt. Ltd; M/s RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd; M/s DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd also as the accused, apart from DHFL. DoIT Urban Ventures is Rana Kapoor group company while the other two are linked to the DHFL group.

While the complaint filed by the agency on March 7 this year had named Rana Kapoor’s wife - Bindu Kapoor and all three daughters - Roshni Kapoor, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon and Radha Kapoor Khanna, the chargesheet did not name Bindu, Rakhee and Radha, but named his daughter Roshni. She is the only family member of the ex-CEO and MD of Yes Bank who is named as an accused in the CBI chargesheet.

Rakhee and Radha had been named in the March complaint as directors of Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd, a firm which is no longer named in the chargesheet as an accused. Roshni was named additionally as director of DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm which is an accused in the CBI chargesheet.

Asked about these names not mentioned as accused in the chargesheet, a CBI spokesperson said that further investigation against other accused is ongoing.

As per the CBI case, during 2018-19, Rana Kapoor, the then promoter director and CEO of Yes Bank had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, promoter director of DHFL for extending financial assistance to DHFL in exchange for kickbacks to him and his family members through the companies held by them.