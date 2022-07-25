CBI files chargesheet against builders Avinash Bhosale, Satyan Tandon in Yes Bank-DHFL case |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court against builders Avinash Bhosale and Satyan Tandon in the Yes Bank - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) scam case involving its promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

Six companies - M/s. Metropolis Hotels LLP, M/s. ABIL Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd, M/s. ABIL Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, M/s. Arindam Developers LLP, M/s. Avinash Bhosale Group and M/s. Flora Developments - have also been named as accused in the supplementary chargesheet.

While seeking custodial interrogation of Bhosale, the CBI had told the special court that the companies of Bhosale were beneficiaries to the tune of Rs. 292 crores from Radius Group concerns of builder Sanjay Chhabria as Bhosale’s firms had helped in diversion of funds.

On Tandon too, similar allegations of diversion of funds were made by the agency. Tandon had recently been granted bail by the special court as he had deposited Rs. 4 crores in the account of Yes Bank - the amount which the agency claimed he had been a beneficiary of.