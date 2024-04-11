CBI Books 2 HPCL Officials In ₹5.82 Cr Worth Petroleum Products Pilferage Case

CBI | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the complaint of Mumbai based Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has registered an FIR against two HPCL assistant managers for allegedly pilfering 642 kilo liters of petroleum products worth Rs 5.82 crore between June 2022 and January 2024.



Those booked by the agency are Rahul Kumar and Hemant Singh, both assistant managers (operations) posted at HPCL's Mathura terminal, along with two private transporters - SR Transport Company and Jadon Transport Company.



They have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy by public servants, theft, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct by public servants under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Action Taken After Complaint From Vigilance Officer



The CBI action comes on a complaint from HPCL's chief vigilance officer AK Tiwari alleging that both accused entered into a conspiracy with the transporters, allowing the theft of petroleum products from the Mathura terminal and causing wrongful loss of Rs 5.82 crore to the government exchequer while enriching the accused transport companies.



"It was also alleged in the complaint that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, both accused assistant managers allowed excess loading of approximately 642 kilo liters petroleum products in tank trucks of accused private transport companies through 305 instances," said a CBI official.

Nearly Rs 12 Lakh Cash Seized



According to the CBI, the agency started a search operation on the premises of the accused in Agra and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh during which Rs 12 lakh approximately in cash, property documents and other incriminating documents were seized from the two assistant managers.



"Rahul Kumar and Hemant Singh were responsible for loading the correct quantity and quality of product into the tank truck during his shift. He is also responsible for allocation, scheduling, authorization for loading and dispatch of TTs. The accused transporters are contracted by HPCL for delivery of correct quality and quantity of petroleum products to Retail Outlets/customers," the official said.