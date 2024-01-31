 CBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Enforcement Officer and middleman while accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) & an Enforcement Officer, both of EPFO, Lucknow and a private person (middleman) in a case of bribery of Rs 8 lakh. 

CBI registered a case against the said Enforcement officer,  EPFO, Lucknow and the middleman on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded undue advantage of Rs 12 lakh through a consultant/private person (middleman) for not imposing/levying tax in improper way on a private company, engaged in supply of manpower.

CBI Laid A Trap To Nab Them Redhanded

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Enforcement Officer and middleman while accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, which was allegedly meant for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Lucknow.  The said Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner was also arrested.

Searches are being conducted at four locations in Lucknow at the official and residential premises of the accused.  

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Lucknow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Driver Suspended After His Video Using Mobile Phone While Driving Goes Viral

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Driver Suspended After His Video Using Mobile Phone While Driving Goes Viral

CBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case

Bombay HC Rejects Road Contractor’s Plea Challenging BMC’s Termination Order

Bombay HC Rejects Road Contractor’s Plea Challenging BMC’s Termination Order

Mumbai: Suspected Chinese Spy Pigeon Released By Veterinary Hospital After 8 Months In Custody

Mumbai: Suspected Chinese Spy Pigeon Released By Veterinary Hospital After 8 Months In Custody

Mumbai Cop's Daughter Crushed To Death While Taking Selfie With Brother At School Gate

Mumbai Cop's Daughter Crushed To Death While Taking Selfie With Brother At School Gate