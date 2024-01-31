CBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case

Representational Image

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) & an Enforcement Officer, both of EPFO, Lucknow and a private person (middleman) in a case of bribery of Rs 8 lakh.

CBI registered a case against the said Enforcement officer, EPFO, Lucknow and the middleman on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded undue advantage of Rs 12 lakh through a consultant/private person (middleman) for not imposing/levying tax in improper way on a private company, engaged in supply of manpower.

CBI Laid A Trap To Nab Them Redhanded

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Enforcement Officer and middleman while accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, which was allegedly meant for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Lucknow. The said Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner was also arrested.

Searches are being conducted at four locations in Lucknow at the official and residential premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Lucknow.