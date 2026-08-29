Caught On Camera: Thane Advocate Dies After Reportedly Suffering Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Riding Two-Wheeler |

Thane: A viral video circulating on the internet shows a man collapsing while riding a two-wheeler after reportedly suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday. The man was identified as Advocate Nitin Shripat Tambe, district president of the Thane District Bahujan Vidyarthi Sanghatana.

The reports further state that at around 7:30 am, Tambe had gone to Kasar Ali to buy a newspaper. However, while returning home on his two-wheeler, he reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, lost consciousness and collapsed on the road.

Thane - Advocate Nitin Shripat Tambe, district president of the Thane District Bahujan Vidyarthi Sanghatana, died of a massive heart attack on Friday morning while riding his two-wheeler.Around 7.30 am, Tambe had gone to Kasar Ali to buy a newspaper. While returning home on his… pic.twitter.com/Bj0GO4jXXI — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 29, 2026

CCTV captures sudden collapse

The CCTV footage shows Tambe suddenly losing control of the two-wheeler and falling onto the road. Upon witnessing the incident, locals reportedly rushed to his aid.

Tambe, 42, was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was reportedly the eldest son of municipal workers' leader Shripat Tambe. However, further details into the matter are awaited.

Woman collapses at bus stand

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a woman passenger reportedly suffered a heart attack at a bus stand, prompting a woman bus conductor to step in and provide immediate assistance.

The woman was reportedly sitting on a bench and looking at her phone when she suddenly felt unwell and collapsed. Passersby immediately rushed to help her.

Bus conductor performs CPR

The woman conductor, identified as Sangita Palwe, reportedly performed CPR on the passenger in an attempt to revive her. Despite an ambulance being called through the 108 emergency service, it allegedly did not arrive in time.

Palwe, along with police personnel and local residents, subsequently helped shift the woman to a hospital in an autorickshaw, where she was admitted for treatment.

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