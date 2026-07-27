Caught On Camera: 'Drunk' Man Attacks On-Duty Police Constable In Kalyan; Arrested |

A shocking incident unfolded in the Gauripada area of Kalyan West when a drunken youth allegedly attacked a police officer with a stick. The entire assault was captured on CCTV cameras and has since gone viral on social media, with users condemning the act.

CCTV captures assault

The CCTV footage shows the man, allegedly in a fit of rage, attacking the officer with a stick, following which the two became engaged in an altercation. The visuals further show a man witnessing the scuffle; however, he did not intervene.

Kalyan - A shocking incident unfolded in the Gauripada area of Kalyan West when a drunken youth attacked a police officer with a stick. The entire assault was captured on CCTV cameras and has since gone viral on social media. Residents of the area alerted the police control room… pic.twitter.com/wMDGrHGGPW — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 27, 2026

The incident occurred after the youth was allegedly creating a ruckus in the area. Upon witnessing the scene, local residents alerted the police control room. Following the complaint, Police Constable Ganesh Chavan from Khadakpada Police Station arrived to assess the situation.

However, upon his arrival, the allegedly intoxicated man attacked the officer. The accused has been identified as Rahul Tayade. The assault left the police constable injured.

Accused arrested

Following the alleged attack on the officer, a case was registered against Rahul Tayade at Khadakpada Police Station, and he was arrested in connection with the incident.

Read Also Pune: Delivery Boy Assaults Cop After He Intervenes In Dispute With Woman

The alleged assault, captured on CCTV footage, has been widely circulated on social media, drawing significant public attention, with many users criticising the accused for his behaviour.

Separate assault case in Pune

In another case, a 19-year-old delivery boy has been booked by the Faraskhana Police for allegedly assaulting a police constable and obstructing him from performing his official duty after the officer intervened in a dispute involving a woman near Shaniwar Wada in central Pune.

Following the assault, a case was registered against the accused, identified as Aryan Ajit Sawant (19), a resident of Sayali Complex in Walhekarwadi, Akurdi. The police officer who was allegedly assaulted has been identified as Police Constable Vaibhav Yesade.

Further details in the case are awaited as the investigation continues.

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