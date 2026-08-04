Caught On Camera: Car Plunges 25 Feet From Residential Building Parking Area In Mumbai's Kandivali; Driver Injured |

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light in Mumbai's Kandivali West after a car suddenly plunged nearly 25 feet from the parking area of a residential building in the Charkop locality. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and has raised serious concerns about parking lot safety.

Car plunges from parking area

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday evening. CCTV footage shows the car taking a turn before suddenly crashing through the edge of the first-floor parking area and falling to the ground below. The vehicle sustained extensive damage in the crash.

The driver survived the fall but suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the incident, several local residents gathered at the spot to help rescue the driver and recover the vehicle. Fortunately, no one was standing below when the car fell, preventing any casualties.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear. However, authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the vehicle to plunge from the parking area.

Similar incident in Khopoli

In a separate incident, a car plunged into a 50- to 60-foot-deep gorge in Khopoli after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle when a roadside railing collapsed. The car rolled four to five times before falling into the gorge but eventually became lodged against a tree, preventing it from plunging further and averting a major tragedy.

According to reports, the 59-year-old driver, identified as Mohit Swaroop Bhatnagar, a resident of Bandra (West), Mumbai, escaped the accident without any major injuries.

The accident occurred at around 11:45 am when Bhatnagar had travelled to Garmal for sightseeing. According to the Borghat Highway Police, he was attempting to get a closer view of the Connecting Link Valley Bridge, also known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link', when he drove onto an unpaved mud road. The vehicle reportedly skidded on the slippery surface, causing the driver to lose control before rolling nearly 50 to 60 feet into the gorge. Fortunately, the vehicle became lodged against a tree, preventing it from falling deeper into the valley.

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