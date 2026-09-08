Caught On Camera: 31-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide, Jumps Into Sea Near Khar; Rescued By Mumbai Police |

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was rescued by Mumbai Police after he allegedly jumped into the sea near Khar in an attempt to end his life. Dramatic visuals capturing police personnel entering the water and rescuing the man have surfaced on social media.

According to reports, Khar Police received a wireless call alerting them that a man was standing on a rock in the water and refusing to return to the shore despite repeated appeals.

Mumbai - Khar police rescued a 31-year-old man from Jharkhand after he jumped into the sea in an apparent suicide attempt.A wireless call alerted Khar police that a person was standing on a rock in the water and refusing to come ashore despite repeated appeals. When officers led… pic.twitter.com/VcpZigaRTI — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 8, 2026

Following the alert, a police team led by Head Constable Vikas Babar rushed to the spot and attempted to approach the man. However, as the personnel moved towards him, he reportedly jumped into the sea.

Police personnel jump into sea

Seeing the man in the water, police personnel immediately entered the sea to rescue him.

After considerable effort, the officers managed to reach the man, pull him out of the water and bring him safely back to the shore.

Visuals purportedly capturing the rescue have since circulated on social media, showing the police operation near the coastline.

According to reports, the 31-year-old is a resident of Jharkhand. The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately known. Following the rescue, he was taken for a medical examination.

Earlier Gateway of India video

In a separate incident reported in July, a video from Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India went viral after a man was seen performing a backflip from the protective wall into the sea despite rough tidal conditions.

The footage showed the man struggling against powerful waves as he attempted to swim towards a ramp near the protective wall.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After reaching a rope fixed near the ramp, he was repeatedly pushed back by strong waves before eventually managing to pull himself out of the water. The approximately two-minute video ended with the man safely making his way out of the sea.

The incident drew widespread criticism online, with social media users describing the stunt as dangerous and warning others against entering rough seas, particularly during the monsoon when conditions can be unpredictable.

However, several users claimed that the man seen in the video was Nazim Shaikh, a local resident known for rescuing people from the sea near the Gateway of India.

Following the criticism, Shaikh released a video explaining that the circumstances behind the dive were not intended as a stunt or to gain online popularity. Instead, he said he frequently enters the sea in the area while assisting people who get into trouble in the water.

Shaikh stated that he has been involved in rescuing people near the Gateway of India for several years. He also claimed that local Mumbai Police personnel are aware of his rescue activities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/