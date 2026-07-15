Viral Video Shows Man Jumping Into Rough Waters At Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Netizens Divided Over Risky Stunt |

Mumbai: A dramatic video from Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India has gone viral on social media, showing a man jumping into the sea from the protective wall before struggling against strong waves to make his way back to shore.

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The clip, shared on X by Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Jitendra Verma, shows the man performing a backflip into the sea despite rough tidal conditions. The caption described the incident as a cautionary tale, stating that the man 'paid a heavy price' for attempting the stunt and barely managed to save his life after battling the turbulent waters.

Man Almost Drowns While Trying To Make It To Shore

In the viral footage, the man is seen swimming towards a ramp near the protective wall while powerful waves repeatedly push him away. He eventually reaches a rope fixed near the ramp but is swept back multiple times by the high tide before finally managing to pull himself out of the sea. The two-minute-long video ends with him walking out of the rough waters safely.

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The video triggered widespread reactions online, with many users criticising the act as reckless and warning against attempting such stunts, especially during the monsoon when sea conditions remain unpredictable.

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Netizens Identify Him As Local Hero

However, several users claimed the man seen in the video was Nazim Sheikh, a local resident known for rescuing people from the sea near the Gateway of India. One social media user wrote that Sheikh has allegedly saved hundreds of lives over the past 16 years and regularly enters the water as part of his rescue efforts.

The viral video was originally uploaded on Nazim Sheikh's official Instagram account two days ago and has since amassed more than 1.8 million views and over 56,000 likes.

While the identity of the man is disclosed, the exact circumstances surrounding the video remain unverified. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of entering the sea during rough weather. Authorities have repeatedly urged people to avoid venturing into the water or going close to the shoreline during the monsoon due to strong currents and high tides.