Caught On Cam: Class 2 Girl Knocked Down By Motorcycle While Crossing Road In Maharashtra's Beed; Biker Flees From Spot

Class 2 schoolgirl was allegedly struck by a speeding motorcycle in the Gaya Nagar area of Maharashtra's Beed. |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a Class 2 schoolgirl was allegedly struck by a speeding motorcycle in the Gaya Nagar area of Maharashtra's Beed district.

A video shared by biosaga.in on Instagram shows the frightening incident, which occurred moments after the girl got off her school bus and was about to cross the road.

Following the accident, the girl sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to eSakal, the girl is a nine-year-old student named Abhidnya Madiwale, a resident of Gaya Nagar in Beed district, Maharashtra.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil, in charge of the District Traffic Branch, along with Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Jadhar and a team, immediately rushed to the hospital and reviewed the situation.

Following the horrific incident, Police Inspector and District Traffic Branch head Vaibhav Patil said that the school bus driver and staff would be held fully responsible for ensuring that students travelling on school buses reach their homes safely.

He also said that a written letter would be issued to all schools in Beed in this regard and that strict action would be taken against those found violating the rules. A meeting with school management will also be held soon to discuss traffic safety measures, eSakal reported.

Moreover,the CCTV footage shows that the motorcyclist did not stop after hitting the child. Nearby local residents and the school bus driver immediately rushed to the child's aid and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The video of the accident has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern among residents. The incident has also raised serious questions about road safety near school bus drop off points.

Meanwhile, several social media users have expressed concern over the incident and are praying for the child's speedy recovery.