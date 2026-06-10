Mumbai: Another BEST Bus Accident Reported In Kandivali Hours After Dadar Tragedy; Pedestrian Negligence Suspected

A BEST bus involved in an accident near Kandivali's Poisar Depot was taken into police custody as authorities launched an investigation into the incident | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 9: Hours after the fatal BEST bus accident at Dadar West, another road accident involving a BEST bus was reported on Monday near Raghuleela Mall, close to Poisar Depot in Kandivali West.

Pedestrian negligence suspected

According to sources, the bus was travelling from Gorai towards Kandivali railway station when the incident occurred. Preliminary information suggests that two pedestrians attempted to cross the road without checking oncoming traffic from either side, despite vehicles moving on the stretch. Sources indicated that the bus driver was unable to avoid the collision.

A senior BEST source confirmed that no fatalities were reported in the Kandivali incident. However, as a precautionary measure, the bus has been taken into police custody and the driver has been detained by the police pending investigation.

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Safety reminder for pedestrians

The accident has once again highlighted the importance of pedestrian safety and the need for people to use designated crossing points and remain alert while navigating busy Mumbai roads.

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