Cases in P-North cross 5,000-mark, 734 more added in one week

Mumbai: The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in suburban Mumbai's P North ward crossed the 5,000-mark on Sunday. This ward currently has 1,943 active cases, the highest in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and a total of 5,015 cases, the third highest in the city, with the average growth rate of cases being 2.3 per cent.

In the last one week alone, 734 cases were reported from this ward, a considerable jump from the 4,281 cases on June 27.

Comprising Malad and Dindoshi, this ward has one of the highest population densities in the city.

Prior to the government's 'Mission Begin Again', P-N had been on the lower side of the table. But as the unlock phase began, the number of cases also surged exponentially.

Earlier, cases were being reported from slum areas but now, most cases are being reported from high-rises and standalone buildings and societies.

The rise in cases may lead to the reimposition of a complete lockdown in the area. However, civic officials say there is no need to panic. "The new cases are coming from high-rises. The BMC is well aware of the situation and we are taking proactive measures to contain the virus," a civic official told The Free Press Journal.

"As soon as the lockdown was relaxed, people, especially from high-rises, have begun to step out, which has resulted in the virus spreading to the northern part of the city," said the official.

"Many housing societies and residential complexes relaxed rules and social distancing norms began to be flouted. People began entering and exiting their societies at will, hence the spread," said BJP corporator Geeta Bhandari, speaking to this paper.

Earlier in June, complete lockdown was reimposed in Appapada and Kokanipada areas of Malad east, which eventually brought down cases.

Considering the exponential rise in the number of cases in the northern belt of the city, the BMC has initiated aggressive testing. Civic officials have been conducting door-to-door medical check-ups and have organised fever camps in residential buildings.