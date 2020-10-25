Cases drop: NMMC to close some COVID Care Centres temporarily

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to close a few COVID Care Centres after the number of positive patients at these centres has dropped sharply. The civic body will continue to assess the situation and accordingly open the centre if requires. At present, there are 13 COVID Care Centres of which 8 are likely to be closed temporarily.

In the last three to four weeks, the number of COVID 19 positive cases has been dropping, and even the number of active cases is around 2600 left in the city. When the number of positive cases was increasing, the civic body has opened several high-capacity CCCs in the city to accommodate the maximum number of positive persons. However, with home quarantine and a drop in overall active cases, many of the CCCs have very few patients left.

According to a senior civic official, centres with low capacity that are running in a community centre or similar place will be shut temporarily. "We will stop admitting new patients and close temporarily," said the official.

The Varkari Bahwan CCC in Belapur has only 7 patients admitted at present. Similarly, the Samaj Mandir Bhawan CCC in Koparkhairane has 21 patients, Agri Koli Bhawan in Nerul has 27 patients and the ETC centre in Vashi has 50 patients. “We will close 8 such centres temporarily as the number of patients has very low,” said the official. However, the civic body will continue COVID Care Centre with O2 facility. Around 1000 people are home quarantine to whom civic body contacts twice a day.

The number of active cases under the NMMC has dropped to 2548. For the last one month, the number of people getting cured of COVID 19 infection has risen as the recovery rate has reached 92 percent.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, in the first week of June -July, the number of active cases was around 2500. The present number of active cases is around 4 to four months low.