'Case must be investigated by lady assistant commissioner of police': Sharad Pawar on rape accusations against Dhananjay Munde

However, Munde denied the allegation against him and levelled blackmailing charges against the woman.

Speaking to media about the matter, Sharad Pawar said, "Yesterday when I commented on Munde issue, I said that the issue was serious but then certain facts were not in the public domain."

However, he said that he got to know that there were similar complaints against the same lady by different political party leaders and thus the matter must be investigated by lady assistant commissioner of police.

"Let Mumbai Police do their investigation first. Whenever the fact in the investigation comes out, we will think of probable action," Pawar added.

The statement by Pawar comes on the backdrop of a complaint against the singer by BJP leader Krishna Hegde, who is a former Congress legislator. Hegde filed a complaint in Amboli police station against the singer for plotting a honey trap and blackmailing him since 2010.