Mumbai: Major relief for Dhananjay Munde, NCP not to seek resignation over rape accusations

Yesterday reacting to the rape accusations against Munde, NCP chief said that the allegations against the minister are serious and he will have to speak to the party regarding the same.

The woman, a singer named Renu Sharma, who claims to be Munde's sister-in-law, in a letter addressed to police, has claimed that the political leader raped her on multiple occasions when they were alone and even recorded the incident on a mobile phone with an intention to blackmail. On Monday night, Sharma took to Twitter and said that she had lodged a complaint against Munde and had also written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

However, she said that no action had been taken yet. ‘‘Oshiwara police station is not even accepting my written complaint,’’ she said.

In the letter, Sharma said that Munde had promised to help her get a break in playback singing in showbiz, on the pretext of which he had established sexual relations by force on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, S Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson said that while a complaint letter had been received, no case has been lodged yet.

Munde, however, has rubbished the allegations of rape levelled against him.