Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde denies he has resigned

Maharashtra Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde, on Thursday, put a brave face and denied that he has resigned. He attended the weekly Janata Darbar at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headquarters in South Mumbai and personally looked into the grievances raised by citizens.

Munde, who had briefed his case to party boss Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, also met state unit chief Jayant Patil and made his submission.

“I have put up my argument before Pawar and the party. Let Pawar take a decision,’’ said Munde. He has already denied all allegations and claimed that he is being blackmailed by the complainant and her sister with whom he was in a relationship and has two children.

Patil said there has been no discussion on Munde’s resignation, nor he has offered to step down. “Munde will not resign just because someone has made allegations. The issue will be discussed in the party to decide the future course of action,” he noted.

“Munde was being blackmailed. He had filed a complaint to the police. We need not jump to a conclusion,” said Patil.

He added that Munde had also approached the Bombay High Court. “Now, the police should conduct an initial probe into the matter. I am sure you will take note if some woman is defaming a politician by levelling random allegations,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said the NCP leadership is matured and experienced. “NCP chief Sharad Pawar will take the right decision. It is not right to do politics on family issues,” he said in his reaction on the Munde controversy. "We should leave this to Dhananjay Munde. This is purely their family matter. They will find a way out of it. The Munde episode will not have any impact on the survival of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” he noted.

Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also came to Munde’s defence. “The allegations against Dhananjay Munde will be investigated as per law. A legal decision will then be made. Charges were levelled against Munde, so should he be hanged immediately? Everything would happen legally,” he noted.