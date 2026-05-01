Car Dealer Faces Second FIR For SUV Rally Stunt On BWSL; Earlier Booked For Fire Reel | file photo

Mumbai: A day after being booked for allegedly pouring petrol on a public road and setting it on fire to shoot a birthday reel, car dealer Fahad Shaikh, 33, has been hit with a second case. Bandra police registered an FIR against him on Wednesday for allegedly leading a rally of at least 20 high-end SUVs from Bandra Reclamation to the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in September 2025, endangering public life and safety.

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Shaikh, a Goregaon West resident and owner of Jackpot Cars, has been named along with 15 to 20 other drivers in the latest case. This is the second FIR filed against him in less than three days. The video reportedly shows the rally took place between 7 pm and 5 am in September 2025. "Many of the SUVs were driven without any license or permission from any competent authority," the officer added.



Police said a video received on the Mumbai Police Commissioner's X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday showed Shaikh leading the convoy of SUVs, which displayed 'I Love Mohammed' stickers. The rally allegedly endangered motorists on the Western Express Highway and the BWSL. No arrests have been made yet in this case.

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On Wednesday, Bandra traffic police constable Abhishek Rane, 38, filed the complaint against Shaikh. The FIR stated, Shaikh and his associates drove at least 20 SUVs recklessly, negligently, and carelessly between BWSL and the Sea Link Toll Plaza, endangering other drivers and people who peeped out of sunroofs.



Despite a prohibition on stopping between Bandra Reclamation and the Sea Link Toll Plaza, police said all rally vehicles stopped on the road, blocking traffic. "Thereafter, while taking a U-turn from the southbound lane to the northbound lane of the Sea Link Toll Plaza, the drivers stopped again to turn left," an officer said.

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The first case was registered by Goregaon police a day earlier. "Shaikh was arrested and produced before the court after his video showed him pouring inflammable liquid on a public road outside Sunteck City 4th Avenue in Goregaon and setting it on fire to create the number '33' for a birthday reel. The stunt damaged the road surface at four different spots and posed a major fire risk to nearby parked vehicles. The court granted him bail," a Goregaon police officer said.