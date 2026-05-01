NCB Freezes Assets Worth ₹3.78 Cr In Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown In Mumbai |

Mumbai: In line with the Union Home Minister’s call to dismantle the financial backbone of drug traffickers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved a significant breakthrough. The Competent Authority & Administrator under SAFEMA & NDPS Act, Mumbai, has confirmed the freezing/attachment order in respect of multiple properties comprising 05 bank accounts, 01 immovable property, cash, jewelleries and 02 vehicles having total worth Rs.3,78,24,124/- belonging to the accused Kingpin in a major drug trafficking case operated by habitual offender Danish M and his key associate Henna S.

The case pertains to seizure of 502 gms of Mephedrone on 18.09.2025 at Pune from a carrier Nitin G. Further, during immediate follow up action, 839 gms of Mephedrone was seized from the house of Henna S and drug associate M.Z.Shaikh was also arrested in Sept 2025. Since then, both Danish M and Henna S went off the radar and frequently shifted their locations across multiple states to evade detection.

However, after intensive surveillance and field intelligence gathering, Danish M and Henna S were traced to be staying at a holiday resort in Goa from where they were arrested in Oct 2025. Further, another key associate HA Shaikh @ Danish Pipi, who was handling the drug distribution in Byculla, Dongri, Nagpada, was intercepted and arrested on 25.04.2026, while he was attempting to enter Mumbai.

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The Bureau is committed to a 360-degree investigation approach that integrates seizures, arrests, financial probes, and legal action to comprehensively dismantle drug trafficking networks. Further investigation is ongoing, and more financial links are being scrutinised.

This case exemplifies NCB’s commitment to effectively identifying drug trafficking networks and disrupting their ecosystem by freezing assets acquired through money generated out of drug trafficking.

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