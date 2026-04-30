CBI Launches Probe Into ₹10 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Where Fraudsters Posed As Mumbai Police Officers | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into a case wherein scammers posed as Mumbai police officers and duped a Delhi resident to the tune of over Rs 10 crore in a digital arrest case.

According to the CBI, on September 25, 2024 the complainant received a call from a person who claimed to be from a courier firm and informed the victim that a consignment using his Aadhaar is said to have been sent from Mumbai to Beijing (China) on September 18 had been returned undelivered. When the victim informed that the returned consignment had not been sent by him and someone had fraudulently used his Aadhaar to send the consignment, the caller connected the victim online to a Mumbai Police officer to lodge a complaint for misuse of his Aadhaar.

"When connected, properly dressed a Mumbai Police officer patiently listened to the victim's complaint and even shared scans of some documents on mobile. Later on, the victim was put on video call and was made to speak to an ED official. The victim failed to realise it was a trap to fraudulently extract money. The victim was told that being a senior citizen he will not be summoned to ED office and enquiry would proceed online. Thereafter, from September 25 till October 12 the victim was induced to transfer Rs 10.30 crore in different beneficiary bank accounts," said a CBI official.

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Later, after having realised that he had been duped, he approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The said case was later transferred to the CBI for further investigation after which a case had been registered in the matter on Tuesday.

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