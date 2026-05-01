Maharashtra Government Transfers 21 IPS Officers Across State, Mumbai Receives 4 New DCPs | Representational Image

Mumbai: The state government has transferred 21 IPS officers across Maharashtra. As part of the reshuffle, Mumbai will get four new DCPs.

Balasaheb Patil, SP, Nashik Rural, has been posted to Mumbai, while Somnath Gharge, SP, Ahilyanagar, has been moved to the DGP office.

Sandeep Ghuge, who was posted as deputy commissioner in the Intelligence Department, will now join as DCP, Mumbai.

Anurag Jain, currently serving as SP, Civil Rights Protection, and Gajanan Rajmane, SP, Force One, will also take charge as DCPs in Mumbai.

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Other transfers include Ajay Bansal (SP, Cyber Security), Singuri V Anand (SP, Dhule), Ravindrasingh Pardeshi (DCP, SID), Sharvan Dutt (staff officer to additional DGP), M Sudarshan (SP, Ahilyanagar), DS Swami (SP, Nashik Rural), Anuj Tare (SP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Pune), Ashwini Sanap (SP, Nandurbar), TS Sandhu (SP, Jalna), Rajkumar Shinde (SP, Railway, Pune), Nikesh Khatmode (SP, Washim), Ayush Nopani (SP, Chandrapur), Pankaj Kumawat (SP, Parbhani), Niketan Kadam (SP, Amravati Rural), Suraj Gunjal (Additional SP, Malegaon), and Datta Totewad (Additional SP, Amravati).

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