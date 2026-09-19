‘Cannot Escape Criminal Proceedings’: Lawyer Makes Fresh Demands In Disha Salian Death Case After 500 Crore Notice To Aaditya Thackeray | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, on Saturday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray must issue a public apology and pay Rs 500 crore in compensation after the legal team served a defamation notice concerning statements made about Satish amid the renewed investigation into his daughter's death.

The notice was accepted by Thackeray's lawyer outside Matoshree after Satish and Ojha arrived there to formally serve it. Reports said police had made security arrangements at the location.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Satish Salian’s advocate, Nilesh Ojha, has served a defamation notice on the legal team of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/TERjpwtI77 — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Speaking to reporters after serving the notice, Ojha outlined the demands made through the notice.

“An apology must be published in all newspapers and across all news channels. Second, a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 500 crore must be submitted,” Ojha said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On serving a defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, says, "An apology must be published in all newspapers and across all news channels. Second, a Demand Draft (DD)… pic.twitter.com/OCEBEuChXY — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

He further added that “Even if they pay Rs 500 crore and apologise, they cannot escape criminal proceedings. The criminal defamation case will proceed regardless."

Ojha alleges threats

Ojha also alleged that threats had been made by people associated with Shiv Sena (UBT), naming Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and party leaders Sushma Andhare and Sanjay Raut while explaining why the legal team went personally to serve the notice.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On serving a defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, says, "They issued threats, which is why we went there. This battle isn't just about Disha Salian’s father or… pic.twitter.com/ip6xESBL7p — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, says, "Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and their spokespersons like Sushma Andhare and Sanjay Raut are giving threats. So they thought people would get scared, that they wouldn't let… pic.twitter.com/mKSLMz28sk — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

He even reportedly said that their legal battle was not limited to the Salian case and portrayed it as a broader fight for people who, according to him, had been denied justice.

“No matter how influential the accused may be, no one is above the law—the law is above everyone,” Ojha said.

“We must build this public movement to ensure that these perpetrators face their punishment and are shown their true place. This country will be governed strictly by the Constitution, not by lawlessness,” he added.

Notice accepted by Thackeray's lawyer

Speaking about the delivery of the notice, Ojha said Thackeray's lawyer was present to formally receive it, preventing the situation from escalating further outside Matoshree.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On serving a ₹500-crore defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, says, "When the notice was delivered, their lawyer was already present at the location to officially… pic.twitter.com/BQQfY4kQV3 — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

“The police had also made proper security arrangements, for which we extend our gratitude. The notice was acknowledged and accepted, and a copy of the acknowledgement has been shared,” Ojha told IANS.

Security sought for four people

Ojha also claimed that Satish had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking immediate police protection for four people — Satish Salian, Ojha, Sameer Wankhede and Ashutosh Pathak.

According to Ojha, the letter requested that the CBI take steps to provide security to the four.

Aaditya Thackeray denies allegations

Meanwhile, reacting to the matter Aaditya Thackeray has reportedly denied knowing or ever meeting Disha Salian and has rejected allegations linking him to her death.

The CBI is currently investigating Disha's death following directions from the Bombay High Court. The High Court has made clear that nobody should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerges during the investigation.

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