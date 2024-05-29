Candlelight Concerts All Set For Premiere In Mumbai On Sunday

Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate multi-sensory live musical experiences, is set to enchant Mumbai audiences on Sunday. The India premiere with ‘Best Movie Soundtracks’ will be hosted by Grand Hyatt Mumbai on June 2.

Happening for the first time in India, Candlelight Concert is all set to captivate India with the first performance in the country happening in Mumbai. After the premiere in Mumbai, the concert will also be held in Delhi and Faridabad in the following days. Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratising access to classical music by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music performances in an intimate setting illuminated by thousands of candles.

Read Also Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Series Arrives In India For The First Time

The concert line-up is a captivating blend of contemporary music to cater to diverse musical preferences. The Grand Hyatt Mumbai will host the India premiere with ‘Best Movie Soundtracks’ on Sunday at 6.30pm and the second one-hour show at 9pm. This globally acclaimed concert series, which reimagines classical music, aims not only to bring this traditionally reserved genre closer to a whole new generation but also to give visibility to local talents and spaces that are part of the cultural heritage of each city.

The Candlelight concept is particularly renowned for taking classical concerts beyond opera houses and concert halls and into venues that are part of each city's cultural scene. Candlelight concerts of varying scales have been hosted in all kinds of idyllic locations, spanning from modern rooftops with great views to iconic cathedrals, palaces, libraries, gardens and more. Amongst the most iconic of these locations have been the Atomium in Belgium, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, among others. This is the first time that this unique experiences are being held in India.